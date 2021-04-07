Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $699.55 million, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

