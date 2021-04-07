First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Position Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,575 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 251,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First BanCorp. by 179.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

