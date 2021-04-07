First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

FRBA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 82,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.