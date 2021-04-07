First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

