FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.