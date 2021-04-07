Flamingo (FLM) Reaches Market Cap of $137.74 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $137.74 million and $153.43 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00263973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.00761100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,566.64 or 1.00498501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

