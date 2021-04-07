FLETA (FLETA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.19 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 112.5% higher against the dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $38.12 million and $2.19 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00056439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00625725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00079665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,727,262 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

