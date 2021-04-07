FLO Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, FLO has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $14.49 million and $79,915.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO token can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

