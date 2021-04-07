Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 29,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 590,415 shares.The stock last traded at $16.78 and had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $513.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

