Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report $386.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $397.30 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $337.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several research firms have commented on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,019. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $56.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.