Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.