FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 1,834 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NYSE O opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

