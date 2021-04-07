FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 18,084 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

