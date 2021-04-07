FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $262.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.66.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

