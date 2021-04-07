FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $869,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of VLO opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2,471.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.