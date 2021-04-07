FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $492.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.98 and a 12-month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

