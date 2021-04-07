FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,858 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

