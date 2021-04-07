FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

