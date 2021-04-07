Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Forterra alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Forterra has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forterra (FRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.