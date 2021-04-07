Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James upped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

FBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,588. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $388.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.