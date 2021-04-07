Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.81

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.81 and last traded at $98.36, with a volume of 748240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

