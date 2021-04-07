Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $425.15 million, a PE ratio of -43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 47.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

