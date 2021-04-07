Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $604.26 million, a PE ratio of -281.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

