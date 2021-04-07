Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.06. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,274,617 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.