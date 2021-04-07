Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO James G. Dempsey Sells 97,447 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $19.92.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

