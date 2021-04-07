fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.65% from the company’s previous close.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,695,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,051. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,515,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $102,651,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

