Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,360,094 shares of company stock valued at $367,003,658. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.70. The stock had a trading volume of 618,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796,809. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.01 and a 1 year high of $311.35. The stock has a market cap of $884.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

