Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Hits $9.37

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.37 or 0.00016562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $32.86 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Galatasaray Fan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00242181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.91 or 0.00777720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,818.46 or 1.00450145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galatasaray Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galatasaray Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.