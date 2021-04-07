Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

