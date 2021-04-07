GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GEAGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

