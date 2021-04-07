GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0034 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 89.9% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $38,392.20 and $76.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,344,901 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

