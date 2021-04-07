GenesisX (XGS) Trading 94.5% Higher Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 44.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $38,564.70 and $209.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 94.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,343,231 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

