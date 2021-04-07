Georgia R. Nelson Acquires 25,000 Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Stock

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 25,000 shares of Nesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NSCO opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $448.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSCO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nesco by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nesco by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nesco by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.