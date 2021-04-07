GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

