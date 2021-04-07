Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. 32,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,745,525. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

