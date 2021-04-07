Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $36,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of ARKG opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98.

