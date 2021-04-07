Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Financial Survey

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 8.23% 16.33% 10.79% Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Global Blood Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 13 0 2.72

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $92.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.46%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Global Blood Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.32 billion 4.52 $259.00 million $2.79 22.56 Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,250.80 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -9.01

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. The company also engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation. As of March 31, 2020, it had four late stage projects at various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists; and partnership with Department of Biotechnology – Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council for Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials in India. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing inclacumab, a novel human monoclonal antibody to treat vaso-occlusive crises; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

