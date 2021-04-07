Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Shares of Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.01 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,214 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.01. The company has a market cap of £19.02 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

