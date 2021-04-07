Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 15th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 4,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

