Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. 1,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.97.

