GNY Reaches Market Cap of $263.97 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $263.97 million and $945,429.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00055223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.00619326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

