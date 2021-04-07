Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 20,000 Shares

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

Shares of PUCK opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

