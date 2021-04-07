GoByte (GBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,234.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $745,233.54 and $8,234.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011867 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

