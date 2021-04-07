Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 0% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.51. 78,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 133,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Goldmoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

