Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Graham worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC opened at $601.38 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $634.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $589.91 and a 200-day moving average of $506.20.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.