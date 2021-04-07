Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.10 and last traded at $137.26. 906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 72,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of -0.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

