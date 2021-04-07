Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

GWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

