Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Sells $470,772.50 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 231,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

