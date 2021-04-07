GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report sales of $7.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million.

Several research firms have commented on GP. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.22.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

