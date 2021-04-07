Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.02. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 21,172 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

